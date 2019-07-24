Fiduciary Management Increases Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG); Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 1.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 776,567 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Centurylink Mngmt Com owns 13,308 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Aull Monroe Management has 0.25% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fdx Advisors has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 204 shares. Live Your Vision owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 2,468 shares. Advisory Alpha accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 387,552 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AkzoNobel Confirms It’s Not Involved in Axalta (AXTA) Sale; Process Remains in Early Stages Sources Confirm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Ind. (NYSE:AWI) by 34,943 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $134.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 174,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.