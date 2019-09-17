Fiduciary Management Increases Holding in Msc Industrial Direct (MSM); Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16M, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.78 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla says no need for capital raise as Model 3 output rises; 24/03/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Requests First-quarter Production ‘slow Down’ In Norway: Reports — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NTSB NOT PROBING FATAL TESLA CRASH IN CALIFOFRNIA OVER WEEKEND; 15/05/2018 – Tesla has been struggling to find solutions to manufacturing bottlenecks on the new assembly line that produces the Model 3, a sedan intended for volume production; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Uptick in Model 3 Output, but Falls Short of Musk’s Goal; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is reportedly losing two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization; 17/04/2018 – China sets timeline to scrap foreign stake limits for auto sector; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Energy Generation And Storage Revenue $410 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) by 47.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 215,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 671,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.85M, up from 456,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 305,363 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 5,611 shares to 870,858 shares, valued at $64.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 166,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).