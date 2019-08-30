Fiduciary Management Increased Trinity Industries (TRN) Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $2.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 207,116 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 5.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 7,360 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 0.43% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 10,478 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,100 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd has 1.50M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Management has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 625 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 146,640 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 15,059 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,342 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 34,552 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 5.44 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 657,502 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 28,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryder Announces Management Changes to its Fleet Management and Dedicated Transportation Solutions Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 274,824 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $328.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 269,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Here are 2019â€™s biggest stock market winners and losers in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – MarketWatch” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.