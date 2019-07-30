Fiduciary Management Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491.51 million, up from 11.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,067 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 2.96 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7,691 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $86.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,025 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $25.35M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 14,421 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).