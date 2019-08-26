Fiduciary Management Holds Holding in Masco (MAS); As Newmarket (NEU) Shares Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Its Position by $1.37 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 51,636 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39M, up from 48,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $471.45. About 46,867 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70M, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.82M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 236,578 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 13,113 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,740 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 858 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 1.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 32,063 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 5,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bancshares reported 24,089 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &, New York-based fund reported 194,363 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 14,162 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 2.20M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Behr Paint’s 2020 Color of the Year Brings Us “Back To Nature” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NewMarket Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newmarket (NEU) Tops Q2 EPS by 147c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About NEUCA SA’s (WSE:NEU) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 62,726 shares to 412,671 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 230,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,573 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).