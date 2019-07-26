Fiduciary Management Has Upped Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $390,770; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted by $490,939 Its Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 3.54 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.03M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.00M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 1.52 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 17,355 shares. 13D Management Ltd Liability holds 3.45% or 489,832 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). North American Management Corporation stated it has 27,490 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc owns 18,241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 170,614 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 16,634 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,130 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 90 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 55 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 273,782 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 22,499 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 13,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Ind. (NYSE:AWI) by 34,943 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $134.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 161,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 65,616 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 14,837 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,426 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,435 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com holds 44,935 shares. 20 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Fdx Advisors owns 5,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg stated it has 69,206 shares. Three Peaks Capital Limited Liability owns 51,600 shares. 18,034 are owned by Cypress Capital Gp. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 124,800 shares. State Street reported 17.27 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc accumulated 250 shares.