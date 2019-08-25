Fiduciary Management Has Upped Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Stock Rose; Huntington National Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.44 Million

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 26,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 279,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, down from 306,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Roll Out New Privacy, Security Settings (Video); 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:; 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation owns 369 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 1.52M were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co. Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Carroll Finance Associates holds 1,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 41,903 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 370,166 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 104,186 shares. 90,932 are held by First Republic Management. 13D Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 489,832 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 144,722 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability invested in 10,905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 49,827 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 678,598 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares to 10.26M shares, valued at $541.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19 million.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13,344 shares to 14,976 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).