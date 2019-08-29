Fiduciary Management Has Upped By $390,770 Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake; CECORS (CEOS) Shorts Increased By 0.88%

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 16,990 shares as Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 1.71 million shares with $39.46 million value, up from 1.69M last quarter. Hain Celestial Group now has $1.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. CEOS’s SI was 11,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 11,400 shares previously. With 104,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS)’s short sellers to cover CEOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0098. About 300,999 shares traded or 48.32% up from the average. CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M. $49.19 million worth of stock was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Cable One Inc. stake by 18,787 shares to 49,967 valued at $49.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) stake by 269,383 shares and now owns 6.82M shares. Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 38.60% above currents $19.12 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. Jefferies maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $35 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 7.96 million shares. Conning Inc reported 28,500 shares. Impact Advsr Limited Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 72,298 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 81,600 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 132,014 shares. Pggm invested in 0.22% or 1.89 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,085 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.11% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 86,751 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Cambiar Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 139,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.26M shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Legal General Public Limited Com holds 136,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

CeCors, Inc. provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. The company has market cap of $14,915. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. It currently has negative earnings.