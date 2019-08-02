Fiduciary Management Has Raised Its Trinity Industries (TRN) Stake; Roundview Capital Lifted Its Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $340,032

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 532,501 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 915,576 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares to 10.26M shares, valued at $541.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 77,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64M shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

