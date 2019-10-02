Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position By $1.87 Million; Peoples Financial Services Has 1.73 Sentiment

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 19,662 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.92 million shares with $471.14M value, down from 4.94M last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd. now has $29.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.11M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 26 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stock positions in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.85 million shares, down from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 12.32% above currents $89.03 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFIS) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $328.96 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 7,172 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend