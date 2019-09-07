Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $224.80 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by $2.08 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 165,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 191,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.61 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $257.42 million for 21.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 32,750 shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 0.09% or 740,755 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation has 9,172 shares. Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 0.24% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 59,734 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Qs Investors Limited holds 0.01% or 14,291 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 13.48M shares. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.03% stake. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,805 shares. Tcw Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 48,994 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 739,842 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 569,834 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 124,626 shares to 159,166 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Com by 222,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 46,969 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.48% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 86 shares. Kdi Cap Partners Ltd Liability has 137,814 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree accumulated 5,817 shares. Earnest Partners holds 138 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has invested 0.46% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 122,653 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 643,475 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 26,441 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has 3,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.13% or 64,368 shares. Meritage Management holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 55,807 shares.

