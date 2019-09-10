Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Value Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Stake by $343,899

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 431,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.65 million, down from 12.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 9.03 million shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $20.14 during the last trading session, reaching $349.26. About 370,554 shares traded or 60.96% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.53 million for 64.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares to 12.23 million shares, valued at $480.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $426.92M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

