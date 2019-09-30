Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $9.99 Million; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $16.81 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 73,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537.90M, down from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 776,103 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2114.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 202,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 212,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66 million, up from 9,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 723,915 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 86,584 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $550.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 160,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

