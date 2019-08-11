Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Holding in Arrow Electronics (ARW) as Stock Price Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position as Shares Were Volatile

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 241,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 693,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, down from 934,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $399.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital stated it has 7,757 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.09% or 26,405 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 0% or 16,621 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 140,230 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 23 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 0% or 425 shares. 252,190 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 9,942 are owned by Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Smith Graham Investment Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 63,682 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 304,547 were accumulated by Pzena Investment Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 25,769 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp reported 265,056 shares stake. Harvest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 53,000 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 4,273 shares. 42,406 were reported by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il. Carlson Cap Lp accumulated 1.98 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 483,709 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Advisors Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 69,600 were reported by Tt Int. Kbc Grp Nv reported 79,288 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,547 shares. Co Comml Bank invested in 5,258 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrow Fincl accumulated 0.17% or 4,110 shares. 87,958 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 14.25M shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.