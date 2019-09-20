Fiduciary Management Has Lifted W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holding by $39.61 Million; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Increased Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 609,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.31 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 184,189 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 184,189 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 83,888 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $483.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 157,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).