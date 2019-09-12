Fiduciary Management Has Lifted Its Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake by $25.20 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Cut Position

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 64,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 959,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.58 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 559,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.60 million, up from 845,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 2.17M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why It Pays To Look For “Picks And Shovels” Tech Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,900 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 153,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.28% or 268,590 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.87% or 25,487 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 0.49% or 2,545 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 43,860 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Apg Asset Nv holds 258,362 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 38.05M shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 32,010 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 5,351 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,196 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 191,338 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 64,814 are held by Frontier. 23,361 were reported by First National Bank Of Omaha.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 83,888 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $483.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.88M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).