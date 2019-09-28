Fiduciary Management Has Lifted By $9.60 Million Its Trimas Corp. (TRS) Stake; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Trimas Corp. (TRS) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 319,943 shares as Trimas Corp. (TRS)’s stock declined 3.01%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 3.04M shares with $94.00M value, up from 2.72 million last quarter. Trimas Corp. now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 65,363 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%

Among 3 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 12.59% above currents $40.26 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. See Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) latest ratings:

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. The insider McCague Elizabeth A bought 800 shares worth $30,000.

The stock increased 2.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 460,253 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN) stake by 765,466 shares to 3.33 million valued at $616.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cable One Inc. stake by 21,132 shares and now owns 28,835 shares. Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold TRS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.47 million shares or 1.43% less from 44.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.