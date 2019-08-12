Fiduciary Management Has Increased Its Position in Trinity Industries (TRN) by $17.55 Million as Share Value Declined; Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake as Share Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $177.81. About 1.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 227,516 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Four-Month Comparable Revenue Falls 9%; Sees 2018 in Line; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares to 10.26M shares, valued at $541.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 136,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc..

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).