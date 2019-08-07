Fiduciary Management Has Decreased Honeywell Int’l. (HON) Stake; TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (TYIBF) Shorts Down By 15.98%

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (HON) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 136,391 shares as Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 3.51M shares with $557.88 million value, down from 3.65 million last quarter. Honeywell Int’l. Inc. now has $117.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 2.72 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent

TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) had a decrease of 15.98% in short interest. TYIBF’s SI was 27.66 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.98% from 32.92M shares previously. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Turkish lira falls as Erdogan seeks vote to take over Isbank – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Turkey stocks dip ahead of new military operations in Syria – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers corporate and commercial banking services, including project financing, operating and investment loans, deposit and cash management, credit cards, cheques and bills, foreign trade transactions and financing, letter of guarantees and credits, forfeiting, foreign currency trading, bill collections, payrolls, investment accounts, tax collections, and other banking services to large firms, SMEs, and other trading companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail banking services, such as deposits, consumer loans, overdraft accounts, credit cards, bill collections, remittances, foreign currency trading, safe-deposit boxes, insurance, tax collections, investment accounts, and other banking services; private banking services comprising various financial and cash management related services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) stake by 835,656 shares to 3.02M valued at $65.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 16,990 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Chubb Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.