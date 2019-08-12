Fiduciary Management Has Cut Penske Automotive (PAG) Holding by $1.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; Brighton Jones Trimmed Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.47 Million as Share Price Declined

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (PAG) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 23,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 261,021 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 2,996 shares to 15,381 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $284.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

