Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Penske Automotive (PAG) Stake as Shares Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (PAG) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 23,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 102,620 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 6,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 174,149 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, down from 180,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 993,612 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc owns 5,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 34,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 4,910 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.15% or 39,224 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 38,129 shares. Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Argent Com holds 0.04% or 8,561 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 14,101 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,696 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Company Ny. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,071 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 62,418 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 114,000 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd accumulated 26,373 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $525.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.42 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 2,511 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited reported 3,364 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.22% or 691,252 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Llc reported 644 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 9,628 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,834 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blair William And Il holds 276,777 shares. 5 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. Tctc Hldg Lc invested in 0.3% or 49,844 shares. 68,772 are held by Wilkins Investment Counsel. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,002 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 30,000 shares to 90,030 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).