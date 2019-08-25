Fiduciary Management Has Cut Ebay (EBAY) Position by $15.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Avalon Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 431,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.21M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.65M, down from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.57M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Vernon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,834 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp reported 69.23M shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Huntington State Bank reported 1.06 million shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 53,160 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,232 shares. First State Bank has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Planning Llc reported 0.31% stake. Cypress Capital Group Inc invested in 0.88% or 79,175 shares. Ifrah holds 29,595 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset has 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,451 shares. London Of Virginia reported 6.80M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0.08% or 325,498 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Us Pfd Stk Etf (PFF) by 19,616 shares to 519,476 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt LP owns 100 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated owns 121,035 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication stated it has 20,030 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.18% or 11.42M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.1% or 9.34M shares. Mrj Cap stated it has 117,575 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 50,277 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 6,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 34,330 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Partners has 0.81% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 16.52 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.48% or 58,935 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.04% or 185,000 shares in its portfolio.