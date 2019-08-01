Fiduciary Management Has Boosted Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $27.80 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Raised Thor Industries (THO) Stake

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 8,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 59,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 50,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 83,537 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70 million, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 526,910 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exterran Corp by 56,107 shares to 455,579 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,200 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 352,079 shares. Swedbank holds 3.27 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability invested in 50,165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop reported 4,991 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Co holds 15,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 4.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial owns 328,054 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.39 million shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 115,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys. (NYSE:FDS) by 5,543 shares to 150,845 shares, valued at $37.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 184,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09M shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).