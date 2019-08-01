Fiduciary Management Decreased Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Citigroup Com New (C) Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.53 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 57,204 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 135,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 127,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 1.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

