Fiduciary Management Decreased By $2.76 Million Its Armstrong World Ind. (AWI) Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted V F (VFC) Position By $3.95 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Armstrong World Ind. (AWI) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 34,943 shares as Armstrong World Ind. (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 1.69 million shares with $134.23 million value, down from 1.73M last quarter. Armstrong World Ind. now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.55. About 140,189 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 45,940 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 4.35M shares with $377.82 million value, up from 4.30 million last quarter. V F Corp now has $30.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 1.06 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,385 shares. First Fincl In holds 2,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 13,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 38,100 shares. 19,333 were reported by Glenmede Na. 36 were reported by Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A. Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated reported 1,400 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Company has 1.37% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Haverford Trust Commerce stated it has 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 95,871 are held by Gradient Ltd Llc. 26,375 are owned by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Advisors Limited Lc invested in 0.02% or 892 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 22,360 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF has $100 highest and $84 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 19.14% above currents $77.43 stock price. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 817,871 shares to 5.50M valued at $296.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 5,949 shares and now owns 2,467 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 702,447 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Lc. Glenmede Na holds 417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Us State Bank De holds 122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.04M are owned by Vanguard Gp. London Communications Of Virginia holds 1.69 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 12,900 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 188,781 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Apg Asset Nv holds 58,100 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mig Llc owns 562,000 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 48,475 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 54,673 shares stake.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $33.40 million worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Monday, March 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind has $11000 highest and $72 lowest target. $98.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $94.55 stock price. Armstrong Ind had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Monday, March 11 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10700 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the shares of AWI in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.