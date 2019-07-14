Fiduciary Management Cut Its Accenture Plc. (ACN) Position; RPM International Has 1.04 Sentiment

RPM International Inc (RPM) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 164 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 158 decreased and sold equity positions in RPM International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 98.77 million shares, down from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding RPM International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 123 Increased: 109 New Position: 55.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc. (ACN) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 117,284 shares as Accenture Plc. (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.10M shares with $721.62 million value, down from 4.22 million last quarter. Accenture Plc. now has $125.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 2.06M shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 420,918 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Front Barnett Associate Limited Com has 90,746 shares. Hillsdale Inc reported 675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv reported 134,693 shares. Lifeplan stated it has 731 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Limited Co stated it has 12,191 shares. Guyasuta Advsr has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 177,696 shares. Alley Limited Liability Company holds 2.46% or 47,630 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Select Equity Group Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 121,640 shares. Blackrock holds 0.34% or 42.77 million shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,847 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.76 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture -1.8% despite beats, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 448,529 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.42M for 13.54 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 37.3 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Hound Partners Llc holds 8.61% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. for 3.45 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co owns 80,000 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.9% invested in the company for 439,138 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.97% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 351,438 shares.