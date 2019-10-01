Fiduciary Management Continues to Hold Position in Watsco (WSO); Horizon Investments Has Cut Position in Danaher Com (DHR) by $1.77 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 65,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 281,638 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.06M, up from 215,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 212,027 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 12,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 22,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 2.00 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Gru accumulated 62,965 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.24% or 25,293 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ipswich Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 8,023 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 41,149 shares. 2,631 were reported by Vision Inc. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,114 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,300 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,296 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 142,249 shares. 4,793 are held by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 29,286 shares. 594 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58,547 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $285.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrckr Rusl 1000 by 120,816 shares to 990,196 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 717,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,256 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 152,823 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 24,739 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 3,344 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 135,531 shares. 31,120 are held by Veritable Lp. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Haverford Trust Com accumulated 13,151 shares. Da Davidson Company reported 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2.26 million were accumulated by King Luther Corp. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 414,383 shares stake. Stanley stated it has 42,011 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 1,863 shares in its portfolio. Cap Of America Inc invested in 167,843 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.