Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Parthenon Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 2,497 shares stake. Moreover, Lpl Financial has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 219,889 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,635 shares. Hgk Asset Inc accumulated 26,535 shares. New York-based Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 862 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle reported 1.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leavell Inv reported 24,511 shares. 6,038 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 1,708 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Choate Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,832 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company New York stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.38% or 62,942 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Ltd reported 519,556 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.