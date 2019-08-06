Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $1.30 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $344,805

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 3.11M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting in El Paso – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

