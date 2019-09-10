Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Raised Its Holding by $641,700

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 106,280 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $234.09. About 1.99 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners: Faster Growth Despite Lower Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,521 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

