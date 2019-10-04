Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position by $314,842; Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Holder Nea Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.835. About 9,681 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 93,646 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

