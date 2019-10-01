Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $314,842; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $896,544

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 956,619 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 56,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 330,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 386,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 755,388 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 1.91M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 40,560 shares. 4.39M were reported by Schroder Mngmt Gru. 12,465 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 55,097 shares. The New York-based International Group Inc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jane Street Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 12,168 were reported by Brinker Capital. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 48,460 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 64,342 shares. New York-based Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14,294 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 108,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.96 million shares. 39,075 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Chevy Chase Incorporated has 12,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il owns 274,468 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.04% or 450,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 1.25M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Howe & Rusling owns 299 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 545,291 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 44,182 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 175,975 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Street owns 3.87M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

