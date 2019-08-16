Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Upped by $1.30 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Its Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 22,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 142,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 120,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 53,016 shares to 233,366 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS) by 531,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR).

