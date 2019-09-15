Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Position in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Has Decreased by $348,792; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased by $1.35 Million Its Position

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 1.32M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 230,391 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.19M, down from 237,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd invested in 29,452 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 125,921 shares. West Oak Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 132 shares. 11,483 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.2% stake. 188 were reported by Meeder Asset Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 636 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 26,573 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 632 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited holds 9,858 shares. Next Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 3,113 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 40,742 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.11% or 218,960 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of stock.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard& Poors Depository (SPY) by 1,272 shares to 11,714 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,247 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 10.66M shares. 123,083 were accumulated by Prns Grp Ag. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 17,837 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 478,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset reported 1.85M shares stake. Axa reported 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Moreover, Legg Mason Inc has 1.52% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 47,183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 51,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,837 shares stake. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 100 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 370 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 550,172 shares.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.69 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.