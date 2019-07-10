Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lowered Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Position By $374,739; Shorts at Entegris (ENTG) Raised By 0.26%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. ENTG’s SI was 9.02 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 8.99M shares previously. With 2.22 million avg volume, 4 days are for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s short sellers to cover ENTG’s short positions. The SI to Entegris Inc’s float is 6.96%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 728,554 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) stake by 26.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 45,931 shares with $1.08M value, down from 62,224 last quarter. Tortoise Energy Infra Corp now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 92,625 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entegris Inc (ENTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 37,060 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs Corp reported 200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 22,595 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.82 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.86 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 7.21M shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 34,721 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 886,336 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The New York-based Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Needham Invest Management Limited Co owns 455,500 shares for 5.53% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 21,116 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 73,869 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel has 49,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Fbl Investment Mgmt Service Ia has invested 2.81% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 80,901 shares. Mariner Limited Co invested 0.59% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 1,400 shares. A D Beadell Counsel invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Bessemer Group holds 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 250 shares. Ftb invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 241,817 shares. Fmr Llc owns 2 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Closed-End Fund – A Diversified Play On MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.