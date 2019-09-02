Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; GDL Fund Has 1.09 Sentiment

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 37.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 355,163 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 570,335 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

GDL Fund (GDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 12 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 11 sold and decreased their stakes in GDL Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.32 million shares, down from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding GDL Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). L S Advisors Inc holds 0.38% or 96,066 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.55% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Godsey Gibb has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd invested in 19,608 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.05% or 7,525 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.13% or 7.76 million shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability holds 9,927 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 76,939 shares or 1.35% of the stock. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 765,124 shares. Com Bancorporation owns 132,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.09% or 19,217 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 21.89% above currents $28.51 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.45 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The GDL Fund for 1.69 million shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 28,590 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 153,142 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,975 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 53,812 shares traded or 126.10% up from the average. The GDL Fund (GDL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $151.17 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.