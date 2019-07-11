Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised by $1.30 Million as Share Value Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $861,042 as Share Value Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 527,314 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio. 184,983 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Mader And Shannon Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,188 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge Trust Com stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wade G W invested in 967 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated holds 4,258 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westover Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Omers Administration Corp owns 4,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.04% or 3,126 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviva Public Ltd holds 1.41% or 847,259 shares in its portfolio.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gru owns 3,223 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 21,610 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,327 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 10,973 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 76,514 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.88% stake. Vontobel Asset Management accumulated 1.15 million shares. Burns J W And Commerce Ny stated it has 22,462 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel has 22,081 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 116,197 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested in 86,285 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,839 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,945 shares.