Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Trimmed by $6.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 43,321 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26M, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 185,299 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Da Davidson has 301,843 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt stated it has 372,977 shares. The California-based Osterweis Cap Inc has invested 2.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 43,693 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Spinnaker invested in 102,440 shares. 425,527 were accumulated by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.42% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 20,075 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited reported 650 shares. Muhlenkamp And Inc stated it has 25,184 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0% or 10,294 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc Ny invested in 0.03% or 10,443 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 2.31 million shares. Sei Invs Commerce owns 399,184 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $323.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.