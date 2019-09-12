Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by $348,792 as Share Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Stake by $2.56 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 602,444 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $170.43. About 1.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg stated it has 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.28% or 7,512 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 47,672 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 2,695 shares. 9,866 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 6,396 shares. Telos Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 86,334 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 1.67% or 33,972 shares. Johnson Financial Group reported 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas Story Son has 39,062 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Co Oh invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 42,648 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.38M shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,331 shares to 321,795 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.52 million for 7.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 2,075 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 96,603 shares. Smith Moore And Comm has 17,090 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 156,802 shares. 146,428 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc reported 1.23 million shares stake. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 113,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 44,100 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Eii Cap Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Utd Automobile Association holds 36,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Ltd Llc owns 140,230 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Com invested in 308,272 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 550 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bank invested in 0.02% or 19,276 shares. 13,602 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Com.

