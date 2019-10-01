Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Raised Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding; S&W Seed Co (SANW) Has 1.75 Sentiment

S&W Seed Co (SANW) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 14 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold equity positions in S&W Seed Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 24.70 million shares, down from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding S&W Seed Co in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company has market cap of $82.88 million. The firm sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 5.72% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company for 4.22 million shares. Price Michael F owns 15.95 million shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.96% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 205,528 shares.

