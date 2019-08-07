Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $494,799 as Valuation Rose; Armistice Capital Has Cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding by $3.60 Million; Stock Price Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.74 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).