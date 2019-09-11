Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $494,799; Stock Value Rose; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 212,417 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 2.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $24.97 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.21% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 251,200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 32,947 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 737,694 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,579 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). M&T Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.74% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,478 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 5.86 million shares. Css Lc Il invested in 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 49,922 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 21,890 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 812,621 shares. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grisanti Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 0.06% stake. 5.50M were reported by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 33,274 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey And Gibb Assoc has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,212 shares. 658,370 are owned by Cullen Cap Limited Liability Company. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru stated it has 132,977 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 3.12% or 273,739 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fosun Intl reported 13,324 shares. 1.00 million are owned by Bristol John W Com New York. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,794 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.