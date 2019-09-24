Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Upland Software (UPLD) Shorts Raised By 4.98%

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 1,278 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 16,837 shares with $4.11M value, down from 18,115 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $217.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $229.08. About 82,473 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) had an increase of 4.98% in short interest. UPLD’s SI was 2.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.98% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 508,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s short sellers to cover UPLD’s short positions. The SI to Upland Software Inc’s float is 15.66%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 4,418 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $133.2 MLN TO $136.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $131M-$135M; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees 1Q Rev $29.6M-$30.6M; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $120.4M-$124.4M; 01/05/2018 – Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Ma; 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.37; 23/04/2018 – Upland Software Enables End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Control in Latest Release of Ultriva Lean Execution Suite (LES); 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Upland Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPLD); 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $133.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $919.05 million. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upland Software: Professional Niche Collector – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Upland Software’s (UPLD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Upland Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Upland Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Cap Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Amer Research And Mgmt has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited invested in 0.31% or 5,745 shares. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Fincl Capital owns 12,917 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust Co has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Noesis Mangement holds 1,678 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 5,270 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 13,673 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 202,268 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 10,147 were reported by Sky Inv Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Veritas Inv Llp invested in 9.53% or 436,151 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 12,704 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Franklin Res invested in 1.61M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 15.03% above currents $229.08 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.