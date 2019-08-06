Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Has 2.11 Sentiment

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 9 sold and decreased their stock positions in Gsi Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.87 million shares, up from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 34.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 9,201 shares with $931,000 value, down from 14,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $347.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 3.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 7,596 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,428 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 6,396 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 435,378 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc reported 733,012 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,094 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.78% or 20,099 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 20,349 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Community Ser Group Incorporated Lc holds 2,418 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.06% or 16,820 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hutchinson Capital Ca invested in 0.14% or 4,550 shares. Odey Asset Management Gp Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whitnell & holds 0.35% or 8,881 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested 3.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 7,817 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational