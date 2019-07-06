Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lifted Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.30 Million as Share Value Declined; As General Motors (GM) Stock Value Declined, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 4.66M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 13/04/2018 – REG-Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – QTLRY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BLN VS $5.6 BLN; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE HOLDINGS; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers stated it has 1,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs reported 5,318 shares stake. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc reported 1,270 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jlb And Associate stated it has 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Research And Mgmt reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackenzie reported 440,879 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 2,500 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 0.33% stake. Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 68,306 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co reported 1.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). L & S Advsr holds 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,525 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.6% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,244 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 16,726 shares to 227,996 shares, valued at $64.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Msci A Cwi Ex (CWI) by 26,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,707 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management.

