Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lifted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.30 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Holding in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) as Market Value Declined

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 76,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 301,889 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, down from 377,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 693,519 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.