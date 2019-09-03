Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Kohl's (KSS)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 34.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 9,201 shares with $931,000 value, down from 14,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 34.72% above currents $47.26 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 7,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Co stated it has 32,513 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 556,183 shares. Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp invested in 6,550 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 67,522 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 2,980 shares. 26,126 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Company. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company reported 12,582 shares. Samlyn Ltd reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.3% or 114,115 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 10,082 shares.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.51M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 40,911 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs invested 2.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Capital Management LP reported 30,000 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 23,881 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Mngmt owns 855,785 shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smart Portfolios Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited holds 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 75,190 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co has 134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 33,917 shares. California-based Schnieders Ltd has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluestein R H And has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 46,805 shares. 221.95M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.