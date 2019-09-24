Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Decreased Position in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by $348,792 as Stock Rose; Fj Capital Management Stake in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Has Increased as Market Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 192,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 689,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 106,026 shares traded or 66.13% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 620,063 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH)

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.69M for 7.42 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Dupont invested in 0.02% or 128,924 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Gsa Prtn Llp reported 32,029 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Mcmillion Capital Management holds 0.04% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0% or 10,222 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 244,077 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 70,400 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Blackrock owns 2.05 million shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Voya Invest Management Lc owns 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 14,011 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,198 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 0.13% or 78,845 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 46,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1,780 shares. State Street stated it has 539,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bessemer has 47,600 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 167,329 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 33,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 356,661 shares.