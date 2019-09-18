Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Position by $348,792; Shares Rose; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Fiduciary Management Has Boosted Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 721,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.81M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 1.34 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 988,017 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “sparks & honey Welcomes a Former DARPA Executive Along with Experts on Climate Change and Social Advocacy to Its Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,946 are owned by Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated. 23,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 6,131 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 38,657 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.41% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). M&R Cap Inc reported 500 shares. Burney stated it has 34,665 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 22,117 shares. 13,000 were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 40,116 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 3,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 38,773 shares. Jensen Inv has 3.14% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 166,501 shares to 7.31M shares, valued at $386.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bennicas & Associate has 0.14% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 10,582 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 91,110 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 93,473 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 92,025 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 122,473 are owned by Amp Investors. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 1,706 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Dupont Cap stated it has 128,924 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 554,685 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 3.60 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 2,075 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.71 million for 7.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.