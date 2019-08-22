Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 34.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc holds 9,201 shares with $931,000 value, down from 14,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $344.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 83 decreased and sold holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 30.25 million shares, down from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Greenbrier Companies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 29.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $761.44 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 247,890 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 9.47% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for 197,201 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore owns 264,007 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.67% invested in the company for 30,915 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 1.15% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 63,700 shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.86M for 4.15 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another ex-JPMorgan trader pleads guilty to ‘spoofing’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Beyond Meat Back on JPMorgan Trading Menu – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 17.71% above currents $107.61 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.